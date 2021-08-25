Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $7.76 on Wednesday, reaching $416.32. 98,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $418.62. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

