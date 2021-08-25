KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $95.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00129627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00157445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,923.10 or 0.99887319 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.58 or 0.01030212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.35 or 0.06540353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,286 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

