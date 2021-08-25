Polis Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Polis has traded up 30% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $1,954.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001382 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.74 or 0.01408255 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

