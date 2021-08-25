Hegic One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.72 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $92.99 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00054472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00781737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101638 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

