Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

PAYA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,157. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.