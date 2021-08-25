Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26.

Several analysts recently commented on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

BLPH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

