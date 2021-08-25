Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.48. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

