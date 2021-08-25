64,786 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 64,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

CHKP stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.13. 14,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,635. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

