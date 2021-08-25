Bank of Montreal Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.848 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of BMO opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$152.00 target price (up previously from C$150.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

