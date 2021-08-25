Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 78.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.57. 759,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,650. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

