The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,900. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

