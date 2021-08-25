Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. 123,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,098,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock worth $25,914,025 over the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

