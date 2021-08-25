Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. 123,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,098,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock worth $25,914,025 over the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
