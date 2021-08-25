Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.98

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 17692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

