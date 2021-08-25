Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.02

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.02 and last traded at C$16.02, with a volume of 3820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.87.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

