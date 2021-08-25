Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,259 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 300,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,095. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

