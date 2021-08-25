$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:III traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,282. The firm has a market cap of $334.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

