Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post sales of $691.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $687.30 million to $694.90 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $645.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $35.08. 15,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

