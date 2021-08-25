Equal (EQL) Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $72,187.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00782699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101676 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

