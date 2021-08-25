Signature Chain (SIGN) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,840.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $6,840.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00782699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101676 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.