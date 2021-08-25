Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. 744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,965. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

