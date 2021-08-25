Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,432 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 164,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 38,735 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,935. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98.

