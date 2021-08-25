Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

