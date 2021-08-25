Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $41.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.81 billion. Chevron posted sales of $24.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $146.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.24 billion to $156.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $154.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.88 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 318,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

