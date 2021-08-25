Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,481 shares of company stock worth $150,399,892 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

CRM stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.87. 214,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. The firm has a market cap of $241.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

