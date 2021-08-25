Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,855,000 after acquiring an additional 89,538 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $155.14. 167,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

