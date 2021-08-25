Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 4.6%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.36 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 59,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,578,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

