Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $116.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

