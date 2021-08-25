Keep3rV1 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.03 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $36.79 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $183.93 or 0.00377993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00781928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00102001 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KP3RUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.