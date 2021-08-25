Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Entergy (ETR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Entergy (NYSE: ETR):

8/23/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $101.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ETR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.05. 11,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

