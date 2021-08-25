Cortex Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Cortex has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $38.30 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00781928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00102001 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,394,719 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

