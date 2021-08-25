Insider Selling: Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

LON:KNOS traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,926 ($25.16). The stock had a trading volume of 160,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,754. Kainos Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,979 ($25.86). The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 60.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.