Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.34. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. 746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,511. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.