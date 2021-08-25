Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) versus Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Critical Analysis

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

67.3% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -114.44% -1,833.44% -13.21% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Esports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $87.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 10.20 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -10.67 Esports Technologies $140,000.00 2,921.94 N/A N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Esports Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment offers sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors through a combination of international, national, and local opportunities that allow businesses to reach customers through concerts, venue, festivals and ticketing assets, including advertising on websites. The Ticketing segment includes selling of tickets for events on behalf of clients and retains a fee, or service charge for these services. The company was founded on August 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.