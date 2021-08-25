Robert Dunn Acquires 25,000 Shares of Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Dunn acquired 50,000 shares of Rotala stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($18,944.34).

LON:ROL traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 29.65 ($0.39). The stock had a trading volume of 135,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347. Rotala PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The firm has a market cap of £14.85 million and a PE ratio of 27.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

