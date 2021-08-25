Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider David Schwartz Buys 5,000 Shares

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) insider David Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of A$107,490.00 ($76,778.57).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, David Schwartz bought 4,500 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of A$96,741.00 ($69,100.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Schaffer’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Schaffer’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

