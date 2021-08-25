Saipem’s (SAPMY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Saipem alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAPMY remained flat at $$4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.