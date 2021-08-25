SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of SAIL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 9,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,825. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,275. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

