Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,276,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

CRS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,573. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

