Canaccord Genuity Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$149.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$152.00 target price (up from C$150.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

