C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases Shares of 5,000 Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,823,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TMCI. SVB Leerink began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. 2,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,576. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.