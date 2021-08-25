C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 504 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 236,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,419,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,407,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 216,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 173.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $4,605,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.97. 42,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.