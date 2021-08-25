American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.

APEI stock remained flat at $$26.49 on Wednesday. 164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,140. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $495.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

