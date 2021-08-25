Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $7.92 on Exchanges

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Persistence has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $304.54 million and approximately $782,590.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for $7.92 or 0.00016267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.75 or 0.00788340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00102019 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 113,089,185 coins and its circulating supply is 38,459,670 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

