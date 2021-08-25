Enzyme (MLN) Hits Market Capitalization of $178.78 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $178.78 million and $11.33 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $99.72 or 0.00204862 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.75 or 0.00788340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00102019 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.