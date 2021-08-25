Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce $722.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $718.06 million to $728.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $575.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,604. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.42.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.