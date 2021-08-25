$1.47 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.55. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

SAIC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.18. 1,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

