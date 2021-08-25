Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

DLNG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.91. 9,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,151. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

