iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,083,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 14,678,389 shares.The stock last traded at $148.03 and had previously closed at $149.28.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.26.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.
About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
