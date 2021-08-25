iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,083,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 14,678,389 shares.The stock last traded at $148.03 and had previously closed at $149.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLT. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 217,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 933,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,772,000 after buying an additional 193,913 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

