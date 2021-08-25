T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 52-Week High at $220.08

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $220.08 and last traded at $220.01, with a volume of 4442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.00.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

