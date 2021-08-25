Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $30,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after buying an additional 89,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.52. 5,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,711. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

